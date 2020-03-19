subscribe to newsletter
  Public Health Center Receives 79 Reports About Suspicion Of Being Infected With Coronavirus On March 18, 35 Specimens Tested – Health Ministry
19 March 2020
Public Health Center Receives 79 Reports About Suspicion Of Being Infected With Coronavirus On March 18, 35 Specimens Tested – Health Ministry

Public Health Center Receives 79 Reports About Suspicion Of Being Infected With Coronavirus On March 18, 35 Specimens Tested – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On Wednesday, March 18, the virologist reference laboratory of the Public Health Center received a total of 79 reports about suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, a total of 35 specimens have been tested, two tests were positive for the infection (Kyiv and Donetsk regions).

As at March 19, a total of 10 coronavirus cases were registered in Chernivtsi region (1 death), two cases in Kyiv region and two in Kyiv; one case in Zhytomyr region and one in Donetsk region.

Ukraine has registered a total of 16 coronavirus cases.

Globally, the number of registered coronavirus cases reached 218,815 including 137,677 cases outside China.

At the same time, 84,114 people have gotten well after the disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Dovira [Trust] parliamentary group, Serhii Shakhov, has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health Center Receives 79 Reports About Suspicion Of Being Infected With Coronavirus On March 18, 35 Specimens Tested – Health Ministry
Ukrzaliznytsia To Bring Ukrainians From Poland On 4 Trains From Przemysl On March 20
