  • News
  • Politics
  • Health Ministry Initiating Additional UAH 188 Million Redistribution To Fight Against Coronavirus
19 March 2020, Thursday, 18:24 29
Politics 2020-03-20T00:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Initiating Additional UAH 188 Million Redistribution To Fight Against Coronavirus

Health Ministry Initiating Additional UAH 188 Million Redistribution To Fight Against Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Health initiates the redistribution of an additional UAH 188 million to measures to combat the coronavirus infection.

Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that UAH 28 million has already been redistributed for the laboratories that work in the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 70 million from the state budget reserve fund to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to provide the Ministry’s employees with personal protective equipment during anti-epidemic measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

Health Ministry Expecting Delivery Of New Batch Of Coronavirus Tests For 1 Million Samples By March 23
