Health Ministry Initiating Additional UAH 188 Million Redistribution To Fight Against Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health initiates the redistribution of an additional UAH 188 million to measures to combat the coronavirus infection.

Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that UAH 28 million has already been redistributed for the laboratories that work in the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 70 million from the state budget reserve fund to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to provide the Ministry’s employees with personal protective equipment during anti-epidemic measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus.