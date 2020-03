A total of 291 residents of Kyiv have been tested for coronavirus.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that three patients were tested positive for the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry is expecting the delivery of a million new lot of coronavirus tests before March 23.