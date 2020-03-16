subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini
16 March 2020, Monday, 13:28 179
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini

Ukraine was ready to sell 2 million medical face masks but the order was cut off.

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, has said this to one of the local TV channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said the Slovakian had been ready to pay EUR 1.2 million in cash and had been going to fly for them on a governmental plane, when a German dealer appeared, paid for the masks and bought them.

He noted that Slovakia had booked 2 million masks from Ukraine, the requirement was payment in cash.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, responded to the situation with a post on Facebook.

He noted that today, there is no a country in Europe that would not hunt face masks and respirators around the world.

He said if Slovakia had really been planning to purchase the masks, it had planned such a purchase avoiding the observation of the Ukrainian legislation, as the export of masks is banned until June 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned exportation of anti-epizootic goods until June 1.

Naftogaz Supervisory Board Extends Board Chair Kobolev’s Contract Until March 22, 2024
