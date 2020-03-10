subscribe to newsletter
24.8 25.78
27.85 29.33
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks
10 March 2020, Tuesday, 17:58 69
Politics 2020-03-11T00:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks

Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks

Даша Зубкова
ban, export, medical mask, mask

Ukraine intends to introduce a ban on the export of medical masks.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

According to the source, it is planned to introduce a ban on a number of products that are used in the fight against coronavirus and its prevention, including medical masks and gloves.

In total, the ban may affect about 10 products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health states that health facilities are provided with medical masks.

But in the country's pharmacies there is a shortage of them.

Больше новостей о: ban export medical mask mask

February Deflation 0.3%
NBU Sells UAH 250 Million In Interbank Market On Tuesday To Smooth Out Excessive Fluctuations
News
February Deflation 0.3% 18:03
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks 17:58
Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10.6 Million 17:50
NBU Sells UAH 250 Million In Interbank Market On Tuesday To Smooth Out Excessive Fluctuations 17:45
more news
UkrLandFarming demands apology from NABU Director Sytnik to 27,000 employees for his lies 10:19
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry 13:55
State Border Service Bans Member Of United Russia Party From Entering Ukraine For 3 Years 13:46
Riaboshapka Reinstates Yuldashev As Kyiv City Prosecutor, He Takes Office 13:53
Cost Of Servicing President Amounts To UAH 905 Million In 2019 And Planned At UAH 916 Million For 2020 13:49
more news
State Border Service Bans Member Of United Russia Party From Entering Ukraine For 3 Years 13:46
Cost Of Servicing President Amounts To UAH 905 Million In 2019 And Planned At UAH 916 Million For 2020 13:49
Riaboshapka Reinstates Yuldashev As Kyiv City Prosecutor, He Takes Office 13:53
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry 13:55
Oschadbank Pays USD 35 Million In Principal Debt On Restructured Eurobonds And USD 11.5 Million In Coupon 13:57
more news
Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10.6 Million
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok