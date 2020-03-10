Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks

Ukraine intends to introduce a ban on the export of medical masks.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

According to the source, it is planned to introduce a ban on a number of products that are used in the fight against coronavirus and its prevention, including medical masks and gloves.

In total, the ban may affect about 10 products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health states that health facilities are provided with medical masks.

But in the country's pharmacies there is a shortage of them.