Health Ministry Advocating Restrictions On Traffic Inside Country Over Coronavirus

Health Minister of Ukraine, Illia Yemets, considers it necessary to impose restrictions on the traffic inside the country over the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The minister said this in a statement posted by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yemets noted that despite some requests not to escalate the situation, he was not going to suppress the truth.

He noted that the threat brought with the coronavirus today was huge as never before, and the Government had to be proactive.

He also said that the hospitals must be immediately turned into infectious diseases departments and that all planned events must be cancelled to prepare for the fight against the coronavirus.

Besides, the Health Ministry is gathering the best epidemiologists of Ukraine within the Operational Headquarters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine, Vladyslav Kriklii, said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was not going to impose restrictions on movement inside Ukraine.