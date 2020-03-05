People Vaccinated Against Measles Almost Do Not Get Coronavirus - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said that people who received the measles vaccine almost did not get the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"People who got the measles vaccine almost never get sick," he said.

He also said that Ukrainian scientists communicate with the main research centers that are developing a vaccine against coronavirus.

Danilov noted that now more than 12,000 beds have been prepared in the infectious wards, and the treatment procedure in case of coronavirus is fully prescribed.

From January 20, the NSDC established a task force to monitor and analyze the situation regarding the spread of coronavirus from China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, Danilov said that he considered onion, lard and garlic to be the best medicine for coronavirus.