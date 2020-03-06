subscribe to newsletter
  Public Health Center Of Health Ministry Receives 9 Reports Of Suspected Coronavirus Disease
Public Health Center Of Health Ministry Receives 9 Reports Of Suspected Coronavirus Disease

Даша Зубкова
As of March 6, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health received 9 reports of suspected coronavirus COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, the Public Health Center has received 9 reports of suspected illness of COVID-19, laboratory tests in the virological reference laboratory are underway," the statement reads.

The report notes that Ukraine is ready to accept and treat patients with COVID-19.

"We have infectious boxes, about 12,000 beds in infectious hospitals, 2,000 infectious disease doctors and 5,000 other medical workers working in infectious diseases hospitals and infectious boxes," the statement reads.

As of the morning of March 6, 98,387 cases of COVID-19 were registered, of which 3,383 ended in death, at the same time 55,441 (56.3%) people recovered, 17,673 cases were recorded outside of China in 84 countries.

In Europe, the largest number of cases was registered in Italy – 3,858, among them 148 fatal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health plans to introduce restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in some regions of the country.

On March 3, Ukraine registered the first case of coronavirus infection in a resident of Chernivtsi.

