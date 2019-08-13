Health Department: Kyiv Sees Largest Measles Outbreak For All Years Of Ukraine Independence

The Department of Health of Kyiv reports that the largest measles outbreak in all the years of Ukraine’s independence has been observed in the capital.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Department Director Valentyna Hinsburh emphasized that over 5,000 people have developed measles in the last six months in Kyiv, which is three times more than in the same period of 2018.

Besides, the director said that a large number of children and adults were not vaccinated.

Hinsburh noted that only active vaccination can help.

She assured that at the moment all conditions have been created in Kyiv so that people could get the vaccination at a convenient time, without queues and for free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the Ministry of Health lifted age restrictions on measles vaccination.