subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.8 28.55
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Events
  • Health Department: Kyiv Sees Largest Measles Outbreak For All Years Of Ukraine Independence
13 August 2019, Tuesday, 17:51 15
Events 2019-08-13T17:52:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Department: Kyiv Sees Largest Measles Outbreak For All Years Of Ukraine Independence

Health Department: Kyiv Sees Largest Measles Outbreak For All Years Of Ukraine Independence

The Department of Health of Kyiv reports that the largest measles outbreak in all the years of Ukraine’s independence has been observed in the capital.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Department Director Valentyna Hinsburh emphasized that over 5,000 people have developed measles in the last six months in Kyiv, which is three times more than in the same period of 2018.

Besides, the director said that a large number of children and adults were not vaccinated.

Hinsburh noted that only active vaccination can help.

She assured that at the moment all conditions have been created in Kyiv so that people could get the vaccination at a convenient time, without queues and for free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the Ministry of Health lifted age restrictions on measles vaccination.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv health measles Department of Health

Archive
News
Petition To Zelenskyy On Termination Of Financing Of Parties From State Budget Receives Required 25,000 Votes 17:59
Health Department: Kyiv Sees Largest Measles Outbreak For All Years Of Ukraine Independence 17:51
Zelenskyy Dismisses Bezsmertnyi From TCG 17:48
National Police Put On Wanted List Ex-Business Partner Of Kolomoiskyi Shulman 17:43
New Composition Of Negotiation Group In Trilateral Talks On Gas Transit Will Be Formed After Establishment Of New Government – Danyliuk 17:38
more news
9,000 People To Take Part In Alternative Ukraine’s Defenders March On Independence Day 13:08
NACP Asks NACB To Investigate False Information Declaration By NBU Head Smolii For 2015-2017 17:44
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: 20-Percent Appreciation Of Electric Energy In July Negative For Product Prime Cost 17:47
Monetary Base Down 2% To UAH 436.347 Billion In July 13:20
CEC Registers First 25 MPs 17:37
more news
Annual Inflation In July Exceeds NBU's Outlook Trajectory 12:45
Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum 12:53
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Against Truba 13:00
Zelenskyy Simplified Naturalization Of Political Refugees From Russia 12:49
DGF Initiating Gradual Increase Of Guaranteed Amount Of Deposit Compensation From UAH 200,000 To EUR 100,000 By 2027 12:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok