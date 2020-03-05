Coronavirus Spread Due To Leak From Secret Laboratory In China – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danilov has said that the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus resulted from a leak from a secret laboratory in Wuhan (China).

Danilov said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It all came from a city there. It is Wuhan, where an F-4 closed laboratory is located. We believe that there was a leak from this laboratory... A powerful laboratory was launched there in 2015. We believe that the leak occurred there," he said.

According to Danilov, China has taken strong measures to localize the virus.

He stressed that China closed Wuhan because it understood what was happening in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danilov has said that people vaccinated against measles almost did not contract the Covid-19 coronavirus infection.