14 January 2020, Tuesday, 18:42
Number Of Citizens Crossed Ukrainian-Russian Border Down By 10% In 2019

Даша Зубкова
The number of citizens who crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border decreased by 10% in 2019.

The State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Russian border decreased by almost 10%. If in 2018 border guards registered more than 11 million people at this section, then in 2019 - less than 10 million. At the same time, by 800,000 less Ukrainians crossed the border with Russia (7 million people )," the statement reads.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service notes that at checkpoints on land sections of the border passenger traffic with the European Union in 2019 remained at the level of 2018.

Last year, more than 36.7 million people crossed the border of Ukraine with the EU countries.

In 2019, the number of citizens who crossed the border with Belarus (by 9%) and Moldova (by 6.1%) significantly decreased.

The State Border Guard Service also stated that in 2019, border guards issued a record number of citizens - more than 102 million people.

Border guards note that in 2019, more than 20.6 million people crossed the Ukrainian border by planes, which is by 23% higher than the previous year (16.7 million people), while the number of Ukrainians increased by 30% (from 11.6 million people 2018 to 15.1 million people in 2019).

In 2019, almost 400,000 people crossed the Ukrainian border by sea, which is by 11.5% more than in 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainians will cross the border with Russia with a foreign passport from March 1, 2020.

