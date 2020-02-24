subscribe to newsletter
  Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers From Italy At Tisa Automobile Crossing In Zakarpattia Region From 8 AM On February 25
24 February 2020, Monday, 17:59
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers From Italy At Tisa Automobile Crossing

Даша Зубкова
State Border Guard Service, body temperature, temperature, Italy, Coronavirus, Tisa

The State Border Guard Service will begin checking the body temperatures of passengers from Italy at the Tisa automobile crossing on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in Zakarpattia region from 8 a.m. on February 25.

The State Border Guard Service’s Chairman Serhii Deineko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The temperatures of all vehicles and passengers traveling on them will also be checked from eight o’clock tomorrow morning in order to prevent people with signs of coronavirus from entering," he said.

Deineko noted that the Tisa border crossing is potentially the most dangerous entry route by road to Ukraine from Italy.

According to him, there is no direct passenger bus service to Italy from there, but about 500 minibuses perform non-regular per week, and Ukrainian citizens working in Italy use these services.

In addition, according to Deineko, two-three services from Italy are operated through the Shehyni border crossing (Lviv region) on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the State Border Guard Service will begin checking the body temperatures of passengers arriving from Italy at the Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (formerly known as the Zhuliany airport) and the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region) from 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from traveling to the provinces of Italy where cases of the new strain of coronavirus have been registered. It has also recommended that those Ukrainians who are already in Italy should be attentive, cautious, and follow the recommendations of the Italian Ministry of Health.

Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population Under PSO By 15% To UAH 3,950 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For February
