20 August 2019, Tuesday
Border Guards Detain Court-Arrested Mria Tanker In Black Sea In Kherson Region

Border guards have arrested the Mria tanker (Ukraine-flagged) in the Black Sea in Kherson region.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to some mass media, on August 10, the Crimean department of the SBU searched the tanker.

The SBU blocked the exit of the vessel from the port, however, on August 13, a local court rejected the appeal of the prosecutor's office on arrest of the tanker.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa has arrested the Neyma tanker (Russia) detained in Odesa region which blocked Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait in November 2018.

