EU Confirms Cancellation Of Funding Of Infrastructure Projects At Ukrainian Border

Economy

SBGS Denies Entry To Ukraine To Russian Reporter Pakshin

Politics

Court Closes Case Upon Illegal Crossing Of State Border By Tymoshenko

Politics

SBGS Invites Tender For Purchase Of 5 Tractors For UAH 42.4 Million

Economy

Border Guard Service Decides To Limit Consultative Meetings With Russians After Kidnapping Of 2 Ukrainian Officers In Sumy Region

Events

ATO Headquarters Denies Arrest Of Ukrainian Military By Russia For Violation Of State Border In Luhansk Region

Events

2 Border Guards Disappear On Russian Border In Sumy Region October 3

Events

Border Guard Officers Serve Saakashvili With Protocol On Illegal Crossing Of State Border

Politics

11 Policemen, Several Border Guards Injured During Breakthrough Organized By Saakashvili Supporters At Shehyni Border Checkpoint

Events

Border Guard Service Urges Citizens Not To Cross Border At Krakovets Checkpoint In Lviv Region September 9-12 Due To Possible Mass Protest Rallies

Politics

Border Service Enhances Control At All Sections Of Border On Eve Of West 2017 Joint Exercise OF Russia And Belarus

Politics

Military Prosecutor's Office Sends To Court Indictments Against Officials Of Border Guard Service Within Case On Implementation Of Wall Project

Politics

State Border Services Bans Russian Poetess Astakhova From Ukraine For 3 Years

Politics

Ukraine, Moldova To Open Joint Border Checkpoint

Politics

Poroshenko Instructs Border Guards To Ensure No Queues At Border In Connection With Expected Visa-Free Regime With EU From June 11

Politics

Poroshenko, Lukashenko Agree To Accomplish Demarcation Of Ukraine - Belarus Border In Near Future

Politics

Russia Resumes Border Crossing At Novy Yurkovich Checkpoint At Border With Ukraine

Politics

Russia Suspends Border Traffic At Novy Yurkovich Checkpoint At Border With Ukraine

Politics

State Border Service Reports Three Flights Of Russian Helicopters Along Administrative Border Of Crimea February 16

Politics

Interior Ministry Orders Border Service To Be Ready For Taking Control Of Border With Russia In Donbas Before 2018