PGO Summons President Poroshenko For Interrogation As Witness On May 7

The Prosecutor General's Office summons President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for interrogation as a witness within cases on crimes against activists of the Euromaidan for May 7.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

He is also expected to sign a protocol of the interrogation of November 2016.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigation department of the Prosecutor General's Office, confirmed that President Poroshenko is summoned for interrogation on May 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, 2016, the Prosecutor General's Office interrogated President Poroshenko as a witness within cases on crimes against activists of the Euromaidan.

President Poroshenko has not signed the protocol of the interrogation.