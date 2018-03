PGO Identifies Police Unit Whose Officers Are Suspected Of Murdering Euromaidan Activists Nigoyan, Zhiznevsky And Senik

Events

PGO: Industrial Climbers Recover Bullets From Ukraina Hotel Walls In Kyiv

Events

Court Cancels Saakashvili's Interrogation In Case Upon Shooting Euromaidan Activists

Politics

PGO Serves Notices Of Suspicion In Case On Shooting Policemen During Euromaidan

Politics

Ex-Head Of General Staff Zamana: Lebedev, Yakymenko, Pshonka Demanded Using Army For Putting Down Euromaidan Protests In February 2014

Politics

PGO Questions Saakashvili Under Investigation Into Shooting Out Public Protests At Maidan

Politics

Court Sentences To 2.5 Years In Prison, Frees Immediately Under Savchenko's Law Person Found Guilty Of Abducting Euromaidan Activists In Kyiv

Politics

PGO Lodges At Court Case Against Persons Accused Of Organizing Shooting Of Euromaidan Activists

Politics

Special Investigations Department Not To Bring To Court All Cases On Dispersal Of Euromaidan Protests Before October In Lack Of Evidence

Politics

Agreement On Resolution Of Crisis In Ukraine Signed By Then President Yanukovych During Euromaidan Disappears

Politics

Court Extends Arrests Of Ex-Berkut Officers Accused Of Killing 48 Euromaidan Activists Until June 24

Politics

Higher Administrative Court Cancels Rada's Decision To Dismiss Judge Chala Accused Of Sentencing Euromaidan Activists

Politics

Higher Administrative Court Denies Former Judge Pecherskyi Court Tsarevych Reinstatement

Politics

Interior Affairs Ministry Procures In 2014 Riot Control Weapons In Russia To Disperse Euromaidan Activists Under Order Of Public Security Department Head Krykun

Politics

Russia Grants Citizenship To Nine Former Soldiers Of Berkut Riot Police Charged With Murder Of 48 Activists Of Euromaidan

Politics

Former Commander Of Interior Troops Shuliak Denies Existence Of Order To Use Special Means Against Activists Of Euromaidan On December 1, 2013

Politics

Cabinet To Assign UAH 107 Million For Aid To Families Of Those Killed And Hurt In EuroMaidan

Politics

National Police Suspend 13 Ex-Berkut Staff Suspected Of Crimes Against EuroMaidan Activists

Politics

Yanukovych Possesses No Proofs Of Involvement Of MP Liovochkin (Opposition Bloc) In Dispersing EuroMaidan In Kyiv On November 30, 2013

Politics

Yanukovych Possesses No Information About Initiator Of Issuance Of Firearms To Policemen During EuroMaidan