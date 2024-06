Share:













After March 22, Ukraine's power system lost about 9 GW of capacity due to shelling by the russian occupiers of the energy infrastructure.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to large-scale shelling of the energy infrastructure after March 22, 2024, Ukraine lost about 9 GW of capacity. In particular, the thermal power plants of the Centrenergo state-owned company and the hydroelectric plants of the Ukrhydroenergo were badly affected," Deputy Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, said.

She emphasized that the summer will be a difficult period, because a significant amount of generation has been damaged or completely destroyed, and it will take time to recover.

However, according to Hrynchuk, thanks to the timely increase of the electricity tariff for the population, as well as the help of international partners, the energy industry has the opportunity to prepare the system for winter as much as possible.

Hrynchuk added that the tariff for the population of UAH 4.32 per kWh covers only the cost of production and transmission of electricity to household consumers.

"The current tariff covers the cost of production of 1 kWh by two state energy companies - Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo, as well as the transmission and distribution of electricity. The tariff consists exclusively of the cost of expenses, without a single penny of any surcharge. The market value of one kilowatt - hour is more than UAH 7.5," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.