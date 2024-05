Share:













Due to the attack of the russian invaders on Kyiv on the night of Friday, May 31, energy equipment was destroyed, 560 private houses and 32 institutions in one of the districts were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the morning, most of the consumers have been restored. About 10 private houses and 1 legal consumer remain without power. Restoration work is ongoing," the message says.

In turn, the DTEK company reported that after the morning attack by the russian federation, a transformer substation in the Holosiyivskyi district was destroyed.

"This morning, missile debris damaged the power grid and completely destroyed a transformer substation in the Holosiyivskyi district of the capital. As soon as the security situation allowed, DTEK power engineers began to restore power. At 8:10 a.m., we managed to restore power to most of the houses using backup sources. About 10 private houses and one commercial premises remain without power. We should restore electricity by the end of the day," the company said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, May 31, during an air alert, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv.