On Tuesday, June 4, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system during the day.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the deficit in the power system is somewhat larger than yesterday. The reasons are the increase in the level of consumption due to the use of air conditioners, cloudiness that prevents the operation of solar power plants, as well as a decrease in the volume of electricity imports from European countries. Electricity consumption limits are in effect in all regions of Ukraine during the day. In case of exceeding consumption limits, regional power distribution companies apply hourly power outage schedules for industrial and household consumers," the message reads.

According to the report, on June 3, one of the high-voltage overhead lines connecting the Ukrainian power system with the unified power grid of continental Europe was taken out for planned repair.

"This did not affect the total volume of electricity imports from Europe - the capacity of the line under repair is distributed among other interstate electricity transmission lines," the message states.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in the total volume of 23,953 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,494 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, during a massive attack by russia, two thermal power plants of the DTEK group were hit.