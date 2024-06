Share:













Ukraine can find a model in which, according to the relevant documents, steps and modalities, a solution can be found for a fair end to the war, as was the case with the grain agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday, June 30.

According to him, for the first time such a model was applied on the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not "with the blocking hand of russia", but with the UN, as well as with Turkey. They have already assumed the responsibility to agree with Ukraine in a tripartite agreement, and then they signed the corresponding agreement with the russian side, and this is how it worked - two mirror agreements between which are the UN and Turkey, signed with Ukraine and separately with representatives of russia, the President said

"It worked, I'll be honest, this corridor worked long enough. And the same model can be used in territorial integrity, energy, and free shipping. When countries from different continents, so that no one talks about only the West, but also including Asia, the Pacific region, Africans, Latin America - when their representatives are preparing a decision regarding this or that crisis, and then this document, if it suits Ukraine, should also deal with the representatives of the russian federation. So far, we have only such a model - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine took the first step towards the end of the war with the Peace Summit, now it is necessary to prepare the document and do everything so that it gets on the table of representatives of russia, and that different countries try to end this war fairly in different formats and dialogues, the head of state said.

This document can be prepared, where part of the issues are resolved by one or another format of dialogue: "This year, we must develop this document and hold the Second Peace Summit, persevere and weaken the enemy as much as possible," the President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with the aggressor state of russia are unrealistic, as the peace agreement will be a "trap."

On May 24, the Reuters agency reported, citing "sources" in the Kremlin, that russian dictator vladimir putin is allegedly ready to settle for the occupied territories and freeze the war.

We will remind, before the Peace Summit, putin named his conditions under which russia would allegedly end the war in Ukraine.