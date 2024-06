Share:













Two years ago, Ukrainian defenders knocked out the russian invaders from the Zmiyinyi Island in the Black Sea.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) showed unique footage of this special operation.

Thus, in June 2022, special forces of the Center of Special Operations A of the SSU, together with their comrades-in-arms from the Defense Intelligence the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted a unique and extremely important operation.

It consisted of several stages and was of strategic importance, because since then the gradual displacement of the enemy from the Black Sea began.

"The special operation to liberate Zmiyinyi became an example of the boundless bravery and professionalism of our soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. We remember the Heroes of Ukraine who gave their lives in this battle. Today we continue the fight and know: the enemy is doomed, and retribution is inevitable!" the SSU emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the American publication The Wall Street Journal, the SSU sea drones laid 15 bottom mines near Crimea, which blew up at least 4 russian ships.

Earlier, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine installed the Grad multiple launch rocket system on Sea Baby sea drones.