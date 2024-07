Share:













Copied



To carry out missile attacks on Ukraine, russia minimally involves the Black Sea Fleet.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

"It can be stated that it is minimally involved in these attacks, given the generally low efficiency at this stage of the use of Kalibr-type missiles. And, in principle, naval platforms rarely participate in air attacks. As a rule, they join combined attacks and are actually used to overload the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense," he said.

According to the speaker, during the latest attacks, 100% of these missiles were actually shot down.

"Regarding other types of weapons, they are more slow-moving. And to top it off, they don't have that many in use now. That is, the latest attacks did not exceed a salvo of four missiles. Therefore, I cannot say that they now play an important role in this regard,” Pletenchuk said.

It is also reported that the enemy has gathered 9 of its ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

Also, the spokesman of the Navy spoke about the new tactics of the russians in the Black Sea.