Today, June 30, a series of loud explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration, Viktoria Halitsina.

"It's loud in Berdiansk. Local residents report a series of loud explosions. They were heard in most neighborhoods, especially in the lower part of the city," the report says.

Meanwhile, Mariupol mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko reported at least 8 explosions.

"Berdiansk. Two waves of explosions. Locals say at least 8 in a row. The russians report that everything was "downed", but they shout about debris. So, we are waiting for confirmation from the spot, with what exactly it was downed. The airport area, an industrial zone or a port," he wrote.