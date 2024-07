Share:













Copied



In 2025-2027, the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to increase the minimum wage, it is planned to remain at the level of UAH 8,000.

This is stated in the Budget Declaration for 2025-2027, approved by resolution No. 751 of June 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2025-2027, the amount of the minimum wage will be UAH 8,000, which will ensure the achieved level of guarantee, taking into account a significant increase in 2024," the document says.

The remuneration of employees of the budget sector will be based on the salary of an employee of the 1st tariff category of the Unified tariff grid, which remains at the level of December 2024.

Remuneration of civil servants will be carried out on the basis of the classification of positions in accordance with the terms of remuneration effective in 2024.

In 2025-2027, the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to revise the subsistence minimum.

The subsistence minimum for 2025-2027 is planned to remain at the level of 2024. Thus, in 2025-2027, the subsistence minimum per person per month will be:

children under the age of 6 - UAH 2,563;

children aged 6 to 18 - UAH 3,196;

able-bodied persons - UAH 3,028;

persons who have lost their ability to work - UAH 2,361.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers notes that in view of the need to support the most vulnerable citizens in conditions of limited financial capabilities of the state, the main priority of social policy in the medium term is to support citizens in overcoming difficult life circumstances while maintaining targeted approaches and measures to solve them, which will be carried out by continuing comprehensive reforms in the social sphere.

The Cabinet of Ministers declares its intention to ensure timely and full funding of pension payments and annual indexation of pensions from March 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Budget Declaration for 2025-2027 foresees GDP growth by 2.7% in 2025 at the hryvnia exchange rate of 45 UAH/USD.

From April 1, the minimum wage increased from UAH 7,100 to UAH 8,000.

In April, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's budget committee, Lesia Zaburanna (Servant of the People faction), reported that the Verkhovna Rada is discussing with the Ministry of Finance an increase in the minimum wage to UAH 9,000 in 2025.