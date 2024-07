Share:













From July 1, Poland has suspended the passage of Ukrainian trucks without permits for international transportation.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From 00:00 on July 1, the Polish side at the checkpoints suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian freight vehicles that do not have permits for international freight transportation (permit or European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT) book) into and out of the Republic of Poland. Checkpoints in other areas border guards are working as usual," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Ukraine and the EU extended the "transport visa-free" for another year.

ECMT permits are required by carriers operating flights to 52 ECMT member countries, they enable not only two-way and transit cargo transportation, but also their transportation to/from third countries.