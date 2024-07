Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Hungary on the beginning of the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July and wished success in promoting common European values, goals and interests.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on X, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I congratulate Hungary on the start of its presidency in the EU. I wish success in promoting our common European values, goals and interests. On the way to the EU, Ukraine is ready to join these efforts and contribute to the strengthening of our Europe," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Belgium for its leadership during its historic EU presidency.

He noted that during its presidency, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, a decision on the 50-billion Ukraine Facility program, important actions regarding the use of frozen russian assets, two packages of sanctions, as well as an Ukraine Assistance Fund within the framework of the European Peace Fund were initiated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Hungary has listed its priorities for the presidency of the Council of the EU, Ukraine is not among them.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine is ready to fulfill all the demands of Hungary regarding the rights of national minorities, necessary for joining the European Union.

In June, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he agreed on a format for cooperation regarding Budapest's non-blocking of Alliance decisions regarding Ukraine.