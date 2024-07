Share:













Ukrzaliznytsia transported 2.5 million passengers during June, which is 18% more than last June, and on Sunday, June 30, Ukrainian railway workers set a record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion (not including the period of mass evacuation) - 100,000 passengers per day.

The company's press service has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The most popular train in June of this year was train No. 128, which runs between Zaporizhzhia and Lviv. During the month, 65,426 passengers used it.

The UZ also named the most popular routes.

"The most popular connections traditionally remain: Kyiv - Lviv and Lviv - Kyiv; Kharkiv - Kyiv; Dnipro - Kyiv," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As previously reported, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is creating a new company "UZ Energo" LLC, which is to build gas power plants with a total capacity of up to 250 MW in various regions of Ukraine. First of all, they will be installed in regional centers and connected to the company's networks, from which objects of railway transport, social sphere, as well as objects of critical infrastructure of other branches of the economy are powered.