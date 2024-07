124 combat clashes take place at the front on June 30 – General Staff

Share:













Copied



On June 30, a total of 124 combat clashes took place at the front; the hottest axis remained the Pokrovske Axis, where 37 combat clashes took place during the day and seven at 10 p.m. were still going on.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 10 p.m., there have been 124 combat clashes. The Pokrovske Axis remained the hottest axis during the day. The situation in the areas of hostilities is difficult, however, under the control of our defenders," the message says.

During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes (four missiles) and 46 airstrikes (dropped 63 anti-aircraft missiles in total) on the territory of Ukraine, used 401 kamikaze drones, fired more than 3,300 attacks on the AFU positions and populated areas using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv Axis, nine enemy assaults took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke, two of which are still ongoing.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, there were eight clashes in the Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, and Synkivka Districts; all attacks were repulsed.

On the Lyman Axis, the aggressor tried 16 times to break through the defenses in the Nevske, Makiyivka, Ternv, and Torske areas; 10 attacks were repelled, and the fighting continues.

On the Siversk Axis, the Defense Forces successfully repulsed six enemy attacks near Spirne, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Vyimka, and one battle is still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the invaders stormed the positions of the units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar eight times, and four attacks were repelled.

On the Toretsk Axis, the enemy tried to attack six times in the North, South, and Toretsk areas, but the enemy's assaults were repulsed.

On the Pokrovske Axis, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prohres, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, at 10 p.m. 39 attacks took place, seven are ongoing.

According to preliminary information, the losses of the aggressor on this Axis amounted to 387 servicemen, three tanks, 10 BBMs, three artillery systems, and seven units of automotive equipment.

During the day, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times on the Kurakhove Axis, and two skirmishes are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka Axis, the enemy pressed in the areas of Vodiane, Urozhaine, Kostiantynivka, and Makarivka, all attacks were repulsed.

One attack was repulsed on the Huliaipole Axis.

On the Orikhiv Axis, three enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 28, a total of 140 combat clashes took place at the front; the hottest axis was Pokrovsky, where 37 combat clashes took place.

On May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations with the aggressor state of russia are unrealistic, as a peace agreement would be a "trap."

On May 24, Reuters reported, citing "sources" in the Kremlin, that russian dictator vladimir putin is allegedly ready to settle for the occupied territories and freeze the war.