The Ukrposhta joint-stock company has increased tariffs since July due to the increase in prices for electricity, fuel and utilities, inflation, as well as significant destruction of infrastructure as a result of russian shelling and the need for its restoration.

The company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The updated tariffs also include costs for the implementation of measures to ensure continuous operation in the absence of electricity.

According to the announcement, Ukrposhta simplifies and indexes the cost of services for shipments across Ukraine within the limits of the "Ukrposhta.Standard" and "Ukrposhta.Express" tariffs from July 1, namely: it simplifies the calculation of tariffs for shipments up to 2 kg, from now on, such a price will be the same within the country.

According to the "Standard" tariff, for shipments up to 2 kg in the region, it will be UAH 40, within Ukraine – UAH 45, and for the "Express" tariff – UAH 45 and UAH 60, respectively.

"According to the updated tariffs, the cost of "Ukrposhta.Standard" shipments will increase by an average of UAH 5-9. The tariffs of "Ukrposhta.Express" in the region and within Ukraine will change by an average amount of up to UAH 10 depending on the weight of the shipment. For example, the delivery of a parcel weighing from 5 to 10 kg will now cost UAH 85 compared to the previous UAH 75 - until the tariffs are revised,” the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, Ukrposhta reduced its loss by 37% to UAH 796 million, increasing its income by 12% to UAH 11.6 billion.

JSC Ukrposhta is the national postal operator of Ukraine.

The founder and shareholder of Ukrposhta is the state represented by the Ministry of Infrastructure.