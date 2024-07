Discussions in which support for Ukraine is seen as charitable gesture annoying – German Foreign Ministry head

Share:













Copied



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, said that she was annoyed by discussions in which support for Ukraine is considered a charitable gesture, and called for the protection of the European peace order and greater support for Ukraine.

This is reported by Tagesschau.

"We will defend our Europe - every square centimeter of our Europe - and our freedom," she said at a conference dedicated to the National Security Strategy in Berlin.

She also said she was annoyed by discussions "in which support for Ukraine is seen as a charitable gesture rather than what it really is: an investment in our own national security," in defense of peace and freedom.

"There can be no greater national interest than this," Baerbock added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected calls for peace talks with russian dictator vladimir putin - the russian federation does not want peace and is engaged in rearmament.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the European Union should allocate more funds to countries that receive a large number of Ukrainian refugees, in particular Germany.