The Verkhovna Rada intends to create a Unified Register of Qualifications.

A total of 276 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9630 as a basis, with the minimum required 226.

It is proposed to create a Unified Register of Qualifications (Classifier of Professions) by combining the National Classifier of Professions, the Directory of Qualification Characteristics of Professions of Employees, the Register of Qualifications, their digitalization and synchronization with other databases.

It is also proposed to grant the authority to maintain the register to the National Qualifications Agency and to establish a transition period during which it will maintain the Directory of Qualification Characteristics of Workers' Professions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the Rada adopted a bill on succession in labor relations.

The Rada settled domestic labor at the legislative level.