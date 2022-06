President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law ratifying the Council of Europe Convention preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (known as the Istanbul Convention). This is stated in the message of the President's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Convention aims to protect women from violence, to prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence committed also against men and children (boys and girls).

The report notes that the ratification of the Istanbul Convention will strengthen the legal protection of victims and provide them with access to justice, will protect Ukrainian citizens affected by violence not only in Ukraine, but also abroad.

Ukraine will apply the Convention in accordance with the values, principles and norms defined by the Constitution of Ukraine, in particular, on the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, equality of rights and opportunities of women and men, the formation of responsible motherhood and fatherhood, family support and child protection.

As a result of Russia's large-scale armed aggression, Ukraine's fulfillment of the obligations provided for by the Convention in the temporarily occupied territories, in Crimea and Sevastopol is not guaranteed until the constitutional order of the Ukrainian state is fully restored there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the Istanbul Convention.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) opposes ratification of the Convention.

The Istanbul Convention is an international agreement of the Council of Europe on the prevention and control of violence against women and domestic violence, opened for signing in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 11, 2011. To date, the convention has been signed by 46 countries and the European Union, ratified by 35 countries. Ukraine signed the convention in November 2011.

Turkey, the first to ratify the Convention, announced the withdrawal from it in March 2021.