86,000 Kyiv residents pay no electricity bill since the beginning of this year – Yasno

More than 86,000 Kyiv residents have not paid a single electricity bill since the beginning of the year, while residents of the capital have overstayed more than UAH 450 million for consumed electricity.

This follows from a statement by the electricity supplier Yasno, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the notice, in order to restore the electricity supply, in addition to paying off the debt, it is also necessary to pay for the disconnection and connection service.

Depending on the technical features of the work, the cost of the service can reach up to UAH 5,000-6,000, and the time for restoring electricity supply in cities is up to three working days.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 29, operators of the distribution system, at the request of the Yasno company, which is part of the DTEK energy holding, began to cut off the electricity supply to debtors in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

At the end of December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the ban on the termination of the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as on the charging and collection of fines (fines, penalties) for arrears for housing and communal services.

The D. Solutions company under the Yasno brand develops the business of supplying electricity and gas. It implements solutions for energy efficiency and electric vehicles.

Supply companies of the Yasno brand provide electricity to 3.5 million families in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions and more than 80,000 enterprises throughout Ukraine.