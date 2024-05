Share:













F-16 fighters will be able to perform tasks in combination with other Ukrainian aircraft, in particular Su-27 and MіG-29.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Absolutely they can. Previously, there were exercises, and in the 2000s, when F-16 had already arrived in Ukraine and during international exercises they performed strong maneuvers together with Su-27, MіG-29, and quite successfully this was combined, quite effectively. Therefore, there will be no problems in this application," he assured.

Of course, according to him, it would be desirable to rearm the entire Ukrainian air vehicle fleet as soon as possible.

"It would be both easier in maintenance and more effective in application. But now we will proceed directly from the fact that we, for example, use Soviet air defense systems quite effectively along with the latest means and not only," the speaker said.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that there are already a number of developments on how to safely place F-16 fighters in Ukraine so that they can quickly perform their tasks and protect the airspace.