The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that there are already a number of studies on how to safely place F-16 fighters in Ukraine so that they can quickly perform their tasks and protect the airspace.

This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

Thus, he noted that after receiving the F-16 fighters, the Defense Forces will be able to conduct quite a number of different operations - in particular, repelling an air attack and launching airstrikes against the enemy.

"But for this, it is necessary to properly prepare the place of their base, location, because these are colossal funds. If we are talking, for example, about digging underground various storages, bunkers, where they can be stored, this also requires time. Therefore, various methods and options are currently being developed as to how exactly it will be possible to place it, where it will be possible to place it," the spokesman said.

Yevlash noted that this will be a dispersed location on various types of runways, airfields where it will be difficult for the enemy to detect these aircraft. It is said that this will involve a different set of techniques to confuse the enemy while still using aircraft effectively.

He added that there are already a number of studies and thoughts on how to safely place the F-16 in Ukraine so that they can quickly perform their tasks and protect the airspace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denmark will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer. This was stated by the Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen.

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the first F-16 aircraft will start arriving in Ukraine already this year. Aircraft will arrive with trained pilots and service personnel.