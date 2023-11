Soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the 1st Separate Special Forces Brigade Named After Ivan Bohun, discovered and struck the russian radio relay station 48Я6-К1 Podlet (Flight).

This follows from a statement by Defense Intelligence posted on Facebook.

"The enemy uses such equipment to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes," the message reads.

The facility was damaged in the border zone near the village of Krasnaya Polyana, Shebekino District, Belgorod Oblast.

As a result of the operation, the russian radio relay station 48Я6-К1 Podlet was disabled. In addition, the enemy's personnel suffered losses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, November 1, two Kh-59 guided air missiles were destroyed in the Odesa Region, directed by the enemy in the direction of the Odesa Region.

Meanwhile, on the night of November 1, the russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile.