How faulty F-16 can be of use for Ukraine. Air Force Explanation

Ukraine needs the supply even of faulty F-16 fighters.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash explained this on the air of the Priamyi TV channel.

Asked if the information that faulty F-16 could be transmitted to Ukraine is true, Yevlash said that this is also an important help.

"Even if these are faulty aircraft, they are extremely necessary. "Donors" are fully adequately practiced in different countries... This is normal practice: if one of the parts does not work, the remaining parts can be used to replace other components," the speaker said.

In addition, according to Yevlash, faulty aircraft can be used not only for repairs, but also for another purpose, and the command determines this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denmark will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine this summer. Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen stated this.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the first F-16 aircraft will begin arriving in Ukraine this year. The aircraft will arrive with trained pilots and maintenance personnel.