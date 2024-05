Share:













Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the Servant of the People faction has not yet decided to dismiss the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

He said this at a briefing, answering a question from the correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think that we need to do everything to ensure that those who do not want to work in the government have the opportunity to get appropriate decisions from the parliament. But, I say again, we expect the corresponding decision of the mono-majority faction. As of now, such a decision has not been registered," he commented on when Solskyi’s dismissal will be considered in the Rada.

Stefanchuk noted that any personnel issues related to the government are a matter of competence of the coalition faction, so he expects its decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, a bail of UAH 75.7 million was made for the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi, he was released from custody.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose Solskyi’s preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects Solskyi of appropriating state lands worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to take possession of land for another UAH 190 million.

On April 25, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Solskyi wrote a letter of resignation.