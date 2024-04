Share:













Copied



Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi wrote a letter of resignation.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on his Facebook page.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Mykola Solskyi about his resignation from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine," Stefanchuk wrote.

He added that the statement will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects Solskyi of taking state lands worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to take possession of land for another UAH 190 million.

At the same time, Solskyi himself said that he worked as a lawyer during a period related to allegations of possession of state lands.

Earlier it was reported that Solskyi’s deputy Markiyan Dmytrasevych left Ukraine and still has not returned. Dmytrasevych on April 13 of this year left the territory of Ukraine.

Also, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers and the dismissal of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

And MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko added that Iryna Vereshchuk, Oleksii Kubrakov and Oksen Lisovyi could be released.