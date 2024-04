UAH 75.7 million bail posted for Solskyi, he was released from custody

A bail of UAH 75.7 million was posted for the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi, and he was released from custody.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Solskyi continues to fulfill the powers of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Solskyi in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects Solskyi of taking over state lands worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to take over land worth another UAH 190 million.

On April 25, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi wrote a resignation letter.