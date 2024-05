Share:













Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk allowed access of journalists to the Verkhovna Rada.

This was announced by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk signed an order on the access of journalists to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine under the conditions of martial law. Therefore, media journalists have the opportunity to cover the activities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine directly in the premises of the Ukrainian Parliament," the message reads.

On Tuesday, May 7, Stefanchuk and the chief of staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Vyacheslav Shtuchnyi, held a meeting with journalists and informed them about the specifics of media work in the Verkhovna Rada's press center, in particular, regarding actions during the announcement of an air alert.

According to the report, the necessary conditions have been created for media representatives to cover the work of the legislative body, including specially equipped workplaces, a place for briefings, recording interviews, and broadcasting meetings.

During the meeting, journalists were explained the principle of operation of the press center during the parliament session, the peculiarities of access to the parliament building, in view of security issues, and the requirements that must be observed, and the media representatives were also shown the simplest shelter of the parliament building, where they will have to go down during an air alert.

During the meeting, Stefanchuk emphasized that, despite the restrictions during martial law, it is extremely important that journalists have the opportunity to cover the activities of the legislative body.

He also informed that, given the need to comply with safety requirements, which primarily concern the life and health of journalists, their maximum number in the press center can be up to 30 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus Vyacheslav Shtuchnyi said that after Easter, media representatives will be given back access to the Verkhovna Rada, where they have not been allowed since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada is returning to the practice that was in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, namely, 20-30 media representatives will be able to be in the building during the Verkhovna Rada meeting.