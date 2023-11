Stefanchuk reacts to reports of parliamentarians about Zelenskyy’s alleged intention to release Zaluzhnyi: Co

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has reacted to the reports of some parliamentarians on social networks, citing their sources about the alleged intention of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Stefanchuk wrote about this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is disappointing that some MPs in pursuit of hype neglect national security issues. During martial law, it should be understood that information is a weapon just like artillery. And freedom of speech also entails the duty to check information, and not just talk, pursuing political expediency," he wrote.

Stefanchuk stressed that these parliamentarians, demonstrating their irresponsibility and lack of information hygiene, work for the enemy.

"The war is not over. The election is still a long way off. Come to your senses," he urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, November 7, Verkhovna Rada Member Volodymyr Ariev (European Solidarity faction) has said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made a submission to the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and subsequently deleted the post about it.

Non-affiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada Yevhen Shevchenko claims that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi will be dismissed, after which the vacant position will be taken by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.