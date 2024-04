Share:













Copied



The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for the Minister of Agricultural Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

This decision was announced by the court on Friday, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Solskyi until June 24.

He was given a UAH 75.7 million bail as an alternative to arrest. However, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) requested a UAH 200 million bail.

During the selection of the preventive measure, the SACPO prosecutor read a number of documents, in particular correspondence between Solskyi and his deputy Markiyan Dmytrasevych, during which they discussed the issue of acquiring land from two research farms, Iskra and Ahrofirma Nadiya of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

In particular, Solskyi asked Dmytrasevych to help Vita Malikova, the head of the legal department of the Main Department of the State Geo-Cadaster in the Sumy Region, with legal disputes over this land and to monitor the case.

Solskyi and Dmytrasevych also sent each other so-called certificates, which indicated the numbers of court cases, the name of the judge, and what needed to be done.

The prosecutor said that 50 land plots, which were taken over, were leased to an agricultural holding even before the actual signing of the ownership right - the lease agreement was drawn up on February 3. The ownership right was signed on February 7.

Earlier, on April 25, the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, wrote a resignation letter.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NACB suspects Solskyi of taking over state lands worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to take over land worth another UAH 190 million.