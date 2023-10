Shutdowns not planned in any region. Energy Ministry denies information on schedules

Information in social networks about the alleged blackout schedules is false. The electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is now fully sufficient.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"In recent days, on the eve of the heating season, information on the alleged use of power outage schedules in Ukraine is massively spread on social networks," the Ministry noted.

At the same time, the Ministry denied such reports, and stressed that electricity supply restrictions "are not yet expected in any of the regions of the country."

"The electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is now fully sufficient to meet the needs of consumers," the statement said.

As explained in the Ministry of Energy, such outages are possible "only in the case of massive enemy attacks" and, as a result, damage to energy equipment.

Another factor in which blackouts are possible is technological disturbances in the event of bad weather.

"Energy staff is actively preparing the energy system for the heating season," the Ministry of Energy said.

Recall that due to bad weather, 67 settlements in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv Regions were de-energized.