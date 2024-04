Energy supply to industry will be limited from 5 PM to 10 PM on Wednesday - Ukrenergo

On Wednesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., controlled power supply restrictions of industrial consumers (power restriction schedules) will be applied.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, consumption restrictions for business and industrial enterprises will be evenly distributed in all regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities and defense enterprises will not be limited.

"The need to limit energy supply is a consequence of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants. Due to worsening weather conditions, electricity consumption has significantly increased in Ukraine. There is a power shortage in the grid," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine for the third day in a row has been attracting emergency assistance throughout the day from power systems of the European Union.