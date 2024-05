Ukraine planning record-breaking import of electricity at certain hours on Tuesday

Share:













Copied



On Tuesday, May 7, in the evening hours, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a maximum capacity of up to 1,668 MW in certain hours.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the evening hours (electricity import is planned) from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. The total volume is 7,395 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,668 MW. From December 1, it is technically possible to import electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1,700 MW per hour," the message states.

On Tuesday at 09:50 a.m., electricity consumption was 9.4% higher than at the same time on April 6.

On Monday, May 6, consumption peaked after 9:00 p.m., which was 7% lower than the daily high of the previous business day, Friday, May 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy notes that the industry's use of imported electricity will avoid outages and increase the stability of the power system.