A large movement of enemy military equipment was recorded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region. It is noted that the russians are transferring a new unit marked V to the Berdiansk axis as part of a rotation, which may mean increased pressure in the future, for example, in the Robotyne area.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, and published a video.

"The large movement of military equipment in detail. The convoy dispersed due to traffic jams on the road from Novoazovsk to Mariupol (further went in the Berdiansk axis). You can play the role of the Opponent yourself and count what and how many," the message says.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, the movement of large-sized ammunition as part of convoys disguised as humanitarian cargo was recorded.

"The main conclusion is that the russians are transferring a new unit (mark V) to the Berdiansk axis as part of the rotation. In the coming days, we may see an attempt to increase pressure in the Robotyne area (in particular, but not exclusively)," he claims.

Also, according to him, taking into account the sudden de-conservation of the training ground near Mariupol, it can be assumed that the new shells were brought by the so-called "humanitarian convoys". However, the details of this are being established.

"Blockposts along the road, stopping places, empty grain trucks heading towards the Zaporizhzhia Region and many other interesting things are marked," he added and showed the video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, explained that the explosions that rang out the day before in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region were connected with the de-conservation by the russians of the largest training ground in the Kalmiuskyi district.

Meanwhile, last day, May 6, in the direction of Orikhiv, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 6 times in the area of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.