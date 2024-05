Share:













During the day, the russian occupiers hit the Zaporizhzhia Region 349 times. Under enemy fire were 8 settlements.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel.

So, according to him, the enemy inflicted an aviation strike on Novoandriivka. 144 UAVs of various modifications attacked Komyshuvakha, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. 11 MLRS attacks covered Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 193 artillery shoots were inflicted on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 17 reports of housing destruction. No civilians were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, security measures will be tightened in the Zaporizhzhia Region during the Easter holidays. Strengthening will begin today, May 3.

It was also reported that explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region on the evening of May 2. Preliminarily, there was a hit at the Dormash plant. It is known that at this plant the occupiers equipped a base of military equipment.