Share:













Copied



Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, explained that the explosions that rang out the day before in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region were connected with the de-conservation by the russians of the largest training ground in the Kalmiusskyi district.

He wrote about this in his Telegram.

So, yesterday he reported on the explosions in Mariupol. In particular, from the occupation it was informed about the vibration on the ground in the direction from PortCity.

Already today, May 7, Andriushchenko said that the numerous explosions are connected with the de-conservation by the russians of the largest training ground in the Kalmiuskyi district for training with barrel artillery - hence the vibration and numerous explosions.

"But not without interesting nuances. It is here that the "humanitarian convoy" (disguised transport of weapons - ed.) accompanied by the military police partially disappears. Everything is logical, yes. "Humanitarian" aid has arrived - now there is something to train with. It seemed, what is North Korea doing here again?" he wrote.

Kalmiuskyi district near Mariupol. Map: Google maps

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, the russian occupiers were able to launch the first train from the temporarily occupied Volnovakha to the port in Mariupol, Donetsk Region.