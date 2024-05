Share:













The russian occupiers were able to lay and launch the first train from the temporarily occupied Volnovakha to the port in Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 2.

Today, russian occupiers managed to launch a railway connection between the port in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Andriushchenko called it "bad news."

"The first train from Mariupol port to Volnovakha station left the port today. The first platform you see for mine safety, so as not to blow up the diesel locomotive. Also, a new batch of concrete fortifications for fortifications between construction panels was recorded in the port," the adviser to the mayor wrote.

According to Andriushchenko, the occupiers are quickly building a railway in the area of ​ ​ the village of Hranitne.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, Andriushchenko said that the russian occupiers had brought up equipment in order to build a railway from the russian federation to Mariupol by the summer.

On January 7, Andriushchenko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a semi-built railway bridge that was supposed to connect the temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk Region with russia.

On January 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck at the location of the engineering units of the russian army, which were engaged in the construction of a railway bridge in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region.